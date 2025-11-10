Maui police seeks public help in locating woman reported missing from Kahului

Tabitha Williams.

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Tabitha Williams, 29, of Kahului.

Williams was reported missing by a concerned family member on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, after not being able to contact her since the end of September. She was last seen about a week ago after a friend dropped her off at a grocery store located at the Maui Lani Shopping Center in Wailuku.

Williams is known to frequent the Kahului area and has no cell phone or vehicle.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-032689.