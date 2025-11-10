Maui Weather Forecast for November 10, 2025





West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 76 to 82. Northeast winds up to 20 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 66 to 73. Northeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Veterans Day: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Tonight: Occasional showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 69 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 66 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 58 at the visitor center to around 71 at the summit. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 46 at the visitor center to around 49 at the summit. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 70 at the summit. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 62 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Tonight: Occasional showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 69 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 71 to 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 64. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 71 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 68 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 57 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 70 to 86. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy to locally strong trade winds will continue this week as an uptick in winds is expected by mid-week with high pressure building north of the islands. Clouds and showers will remain focused over windward and mauka areas.

Discussion

The forecast was nudged to the latest solution of the National Blend of Models, which didn't make too many changes to the PoPs and associated fields. Overnight ASCAT pass showed winds over the coastal waters stronger than even the high resolution models, so while the forecast was nudged to the NBM and Hi-Res FV3, additional adjustments were made to boost the wind forecast over the waters. Over land, some isolated areas, mainly along and around mountain tops, are near wind advisory. Winds are expected to increase over the next couple of days, so confidence is increasing for the need at least for some areas to fall under a wind advisory.

A band of showery clouds continues to remain focused over the windward sides of the islands from Oahu to the Big Island overnight. The GOES-18 precipitable water sensor shows drier air moving into the islands from the north, so expect reduced shower activity as the day wears on. Global models suggest another uptick in shower activity Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Dewpoints are expected to remain the mid 60s today and tomorrow, which will help to make it feel a touch cooler. Heading into Wednesday, as additional moisture rides in on the trades, expect dewpoints to increase into the upper 60s/near 70. Trade winds look to peak Wednesday, and then subside to more moderate levels Thursday. Passing clouds and showers will continue to ride in on the trade winds.

Aviation

High pressure to the north of the islands will continue to produce breezy tradewinds over the region. Clouds and showers riding in on the trades will bring MVFR conditions to windward and mountain areas into tonight. Otherwise VFR conditions are expected. Winds are expected to increase over the next couple of days as the high to the north becomes better established. As a slightly drier airmass moves overhead, showers will continue be focused over windward and mountain areas, but should become more passing in nature.

AIRMET Sierra continues for mountain obscuration from Oahu to the Big Island. Conditions are expected to improve later today.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for mechanical turbulence to the lee of the mountains of all islands due to the breezy trade winds. Expect this AIRMET to remain in place into at least the middle of the week due to the winds increasing.

Marine

A high will build far north of the state over the next couple of days maintaining fresh to strong northeast trade winds over all marine zones. A Small Craft Advisory has been extended through Tuesday afternoon for all coastal marine zones due to a combination of winds and high seas. The high will shift closer and northeast of the state Wednesday and Thursday strengthening the trade wind speeds to near- gale force over the windier waters and channels around Maui County and the Big Island.

A new large north- northeast swell (20 deg) is filling in locally and should peak just after daybreak. Offshore NDBC buoy 51000 appears to have peaked 2 to 3 feet above guidance and is slowly flattening out. Peak surf heights have thus been increased a couple of feet this morning to reflect this but should stay within High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria. The HSA will remain in effect through through Tuesday morning as this swell slowly fades, but could possibly be extended. A Marine Weather Statement (MWS) also remains in effect due to potential harbor surges generated from this large swell within north facing harbors, such as Hilo and Kahului. The MWS may need to be extended through the middle of the week but will be determined later today depending if this swell transitions to more of a northeast angle.

A moderate northwest swell is expected to fill in late Tuesday, and peak Wednesday near High Surf Advisory levels for north and potentially west facing shores. Another moderate to large, medium period northeast swell (40-50 deg) may be generated from a developing gale low pressure system to the northeast which could keep north shore surf elevated through much of the week.

East facing shores will exhibit large rough choppy seas through the forecast period, with potentially the largest surf at High Surf Advisory levels during the middle of the week.

The first in a series of small, long period south swells is filling this morning and should peak later today. The next small long period south swell will fill in Tuesday and peak Wednesday before subsiding Thursday. These swells should keep modest surf along south facing shores through much of the week.

Fire weather

Critical fire weather conditions not expected the next couple of days. Breezy to locally strong trades will continue across the state through much of the week, but low-level moisture embedded within the trades should help to keep relative humidity from reaching critical thresholds.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Tuesday for Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Olomana, Maui Windward West, Kauai North, Kauai East, East Honolulu, Koolau Windward, Molokai Windward, Molokai Southeast, Molokai North, Maui Central Valley North, Windward Haleakala, Kipahulu, Big Island East, Big Island North.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Tuesday for all Hawaiian waters,

