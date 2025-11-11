Hawaiian Electric monitoring wildfire risk conditions on Hawai‘i Island

Due to a significant shift in weather with low humidity and strong wind gusts on Hawai‘i Island today, Hawaiian Electric is monitoring conditions that may lead to an increased risk of wildfires. If needed in order to protect public safety, Hawaiian Electric may implement its Public Safety Power Shutoff program on Hawai‘i Island to proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk. This PSPS watch could also potentially extend to Maui and O‘ahu later this week based on current weather forecasts.

Outages that are not related to the company’s PSPS program could still occur due to high winds and other conditions.

For more information and maps, call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS hotline at 1-844-483-8666 toll-free or go to hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS.

What HECO is doing

At Hawaiian Electric, our PSPS emergency response plan includes:

Closely monitoring weather

Coordinating with state and county emergency response officials

Urging customers to prepare for possible power outages with safety as their main focus

How you can prepare

Hawaiian Electric reports that safety is a top priority. Customers are urged to make it their top priority, too:

Check emergency equipment such as flashlights and lanterns (make sure they are operational and buy extra batteries), emergency generators, battery-operated radios and light sticks.

Have a battery-powered radio on hand to listen for updates on weather conditions and possible PSPS implementation.

If someone in your home is dependent on electrically powered, life-sustaining medical equipment, check backup facilities. Plan where to go if an evacuation is ordered. If you need to go to the hospital or other emergency shelter, remember to take your medical equipment and medications with you.

If you plan to use a portable generator, make sure it is placed in a well-ventilated area outside the home, and be sure to carefully follow all instructions in the manufacturer’s manual.

Turn your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings. If power goes out, this will keep food fresher longer.

Turn off and unplug any unnecessary electrical equipment, especially sensitive electronics. If an outage occurs, this will prevent damage to the equipment from surges when power is restored.

Don’t venture out in the dark, because you might not see a downed power line that could be energized and dangerous; avoid standing water and debris.

If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet or more away from all power lines. Warn others to stay away. For emergency assistance call 911. For Hawaiian Electric, call our Trouble Line: Oʻahu: 1-855-304-1212 Hawaiʻi Island: 1-855-304-9191 Maui County: 1-855-304-8181



How to stay informed

Hawaiian Electric will provide updates frequently through the news media and the following mobile-friendly resources:

You also have the option to sign up to receive emergency outage alerts from Hawaiian Electric at hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS.