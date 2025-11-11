Rotary sponsors food drives for Maui Food Bank

Rylan Morris, 8, and Max Morris, 4, made donations to the 2024 Food Drive sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset. PC: Lahaina Sunset Rotary

In collaboration with the Maui Food Bank, eight Maui Rotary clubs will collect non-perishable food items and cash donations for the Maui Food Bank. The drive is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of food and funds will help provide safe and nutritious food to anyone in Maui County who is at risk of going hungry.

Sites and sponsoring clubs are:

Safeway Hoʻokele: Rotary Clubs of Kahului and Upcountry Maui

Safeway Kīhei: Rotary Clubs of Kīhei Wailea and Kīhei Wailea Satellite

Safeway Lahaina: Rotary Clubs of Lahaina Sunrise and Lahaina Sunset

Safeway Maui Lani: Rotary Clubs of Maui and Wailuku

Steve Scraggs, Elizabeth Kemmish, Al Weiland, and Wendy Hornack from the Rotary Club of Kīhei Wailea and Satellite Club collected food and donations at Kīhei Safeway during the summer food drive for the Maui Food Bank. PC: Kīhei Wailea Rotary

Direct donations can be made by going to: https://mauifoodbank.org/event/food-drive-day/

This food drive is one component of a larger initiative by Rotary Clubs throughout Maui, which contributes to multiple community service activities. Rotary is a leadership organization composed of local business, professional, and civic leaders. Club members meet regularly to foster relationships, form collaborations, and effectively contribute to community initiatives.

For additional information regarding the Maui Rotary Clubs, contact Maui Resource Team Leader Joanne Laird at mamalrd01@gmail.com.