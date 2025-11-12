Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts set to honor a collection of Hawaiian music legends

The late Edith Kanakaʻole performing with daughters Pua and Nalani.

A star-studded cohort of Hawaiian music legends will be recognized with Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) during a special luncheon on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel’s Monarch Room in Honolulu.

Tickets to the event are available now through Nov. 14 for $125 at zeffy.com. The ceremony pays tribute to contributions made by Hawai’i recording music industry pioneers and veterans via their artistry and service to the community.

This year’s honorees include Alan and Danny Akaka, Andy Bumatai, Bruddah Waltah ʻAipolani, David Kauahikaua, Kanakaole Sisters, Kelly Boy DeLima and Pandanus Club. The Crash Kealoha Award will be given to the Edith Kanakaʻole Foundation and Edith Kanakaʻole will posthumously receive the Legacy Award.

Two prominent acts are slated to play during the awards luncheon. Iconic Hawaiian band Kapena will perform a tribute to its founder and lead singer, DeLima, and reggae group Sons of Yeshua will perform to honor the late great ‘Aipolani.

One of the unique aspects of HARA’s Lifetime Achievement Awards is that the public can purchase a ticket to sit at a table specifically devoted to one of the honorees, which will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans.

“The Lifetime Achievement Awards is truly my favorite event of the year,” said Kalena Parish, president of the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts. “Guests can expect heartfelt performances, moving stories from some of Hawai’i’s greatest artists and a beautiful plated lunch—all set within the timeless elegance of the Royal Hawaiian’s Monarch Room in Waikīkī. It’s always an afternoon filled with emotion, celebration and aloha.”

The day will begin with a red-carpet event for honorees hosted by Hawaii News Now’s Billy V. starting at 9:30 a.m. After welcome remarks, an introduction to HARA’s Board of Governors and Pule, live music will be performed during brunch. The lifetime achievement awards program is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m.

Each year, the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts presents the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards to honor new artists, albums, singles and collaborations released during the year. HARA’s Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes career contributions made by artists to Hawaiian music, culture and community.

“The Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the highest honors an artist can receive in Hawaiian music,” Parish said. “It honors an entire lifetime of contribution to music and to the community built around it. Many of our honorees are more than just incredible musicians. They are community leaders, mentors and cultural bearers who have shaped Hawai’i’s identity through their artistry and service. Each year, I feel deeply grateful for the opportunity to honor those who have dedicated their lives to sharing their gifts and uplifting others through music.”

Some of this year’s recipients will be present at the event while others will be remembered posthumously. Parish said that the program is filled with heartfelt stories shared by or about each honoree, which makes the event special and memorable for those in attendance.

“I always look forward to hearing the stories behind the music,” he said. “We grow up loving these artists and knowing every word of their songs, but there’s so much more to who they are and what shaped their journey. Hearing their life stories—the challenges, the triumphs and the moments that inspired their music—is always incredibly moving and inspiring.”

For more information, visit https://harahawaii.com/lifetime-achievement-awards.