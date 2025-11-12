Maui intern honored as state highlights progress of Hele Imua workforce program

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means received an update this week from the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations on the rollout of Hele Imua, a statewide paid internship program that helps fill vacancies in government jobs and build a local talent pipeline for public service.

The 12-week paid internship program gives participants hands-on experience in government and provides a path into full-time employment.

During a site visit at the Workforce Development Division offices in Hilo, DLIR Director Jade Butay and staff from the Workforce Development Council briefed legislators on the implementation of Act 251 (2025), which expanded Hele Imua to include the private sector’s On-the-Job Training Work Experience Program, a state-sponsored program, and continued support of the public sector’s Internship and Workforce Development Program.

Discussions focused on potential collaboration with the Department of Human Resources Development to address vacancies across state government jobs, the launch of the pilot program for the private sector expansion to support the state’s agriculture industry and enhancements to workforce development programs statewide.

The visit concluded with a presentation of senate certificates for the Ka Liko Lawelawe Award, which celebrates an emerging professional from each county who exemplified exceptional promise and professionalism during their public sector internship, and the Ho‘okele Award, which recognizes a host agency that has utilized Hele Imua to facilitate the recruitment for hard-to-fill and vacant positions.

A senate certificate recognizes Kiani Aburamen (center) for receiving the Ka Liko Lawelawe Award for “Outstanding Intern” with the Hele Imua Program. Aburamen completed her Hele Imua internship program under the supervision of Nicole Ignacio at the Hilo Benioff Medical Center. Aburamen is currently employed as an administrative assistant to the Chief Human Resources Officer at Hilo Benioff Medical Center. (Courtesy: Hawaiʻi State Senate)

The senate presented Hilo Benioff Medical Center with the Ho‘okele Award for “Outstanding Host Agency.” Since becoming a host agency, the Hilo Benioff Medical Center has hosted four interns and has hired three of those interns into State positions.

The senate also congratulated Ka Liko Lawelawe Awardees, which included the following interns:

Kiani Aburamen (Hawaiʻi County);

Justin Silva (Maui County);

Angela Lindberg (City and County of Honolulu); and

Juliet Madrid (Kauaʻi County)

“The Legislature recognizes that Hele Imua is more than just an internship program — it’s a bridge to careers and vehicle for regional economic development,” said state Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “We look forward to working with the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to increase access to high-paying local jobs and reverse the brain-drain.”

The Legislature first appropriated over $5 million in 2022 for Hele Imua pursuant to Act 248 when federal funds were no longer available for the program. Support from the Legislature continued, adding an additional $200K pursuant to Act 230 (2024). In 2025, Act 251 appropriated an additional $1.8 million to support the private sector expansion of Hele Imua.

“We are deeply thankful to the Legislature for recognizing Hele Imua’s value and stepping in to provide State funding support. With sustained backing, we can help address workforce needs across the State,” Butay said.

For more information on Hele Imua, including an online application to express interest in becoming an intern, visit the State DLIR Workforce Development Division’s website.