Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 13, 2025

November 12, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
10-14
10-14
9-12
8-12 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 05:32 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 10:42 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 03:00 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Occasional showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 10:19 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 05:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:34 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current short period northeasterly (030 to 050 degree) swell will maintain advisory level surf along east facing shores tonight into Thursday, where a High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 6 PM HST Thursday. This swell will then decline late Thursday through this weekend as local trade winds weaken. Meanwhile, a small to moderate long period northwest swell is peaking this afternoon into this evening. This swell energy is keeping keeping surf along north and some west facing shores elevated, but below advisory levels. This swell will then decline late tonight through Friday. Another small, long period, northwest swell is progged to enter the local waters this weekend, which will again bring a sub-advisory level bump to surf along north and west facing shores. 


A small, long period, south swell that peaked earlier today and generated surf near or slightly above the November average is now fading. Therefore, expect surf along south facing shores to gradually decline through the remainder of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
