Maui Surf Forecast for November 13, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 7-10 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 10-14 10-14 9-12 8-12

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 05:32 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 10:42 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 03:00 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Occasional showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 10:19 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 05:38 PM HST. Sunrise 6:34 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current short period northeasterly (030 to 050 degree) swell will maintain advisory level surf along east facing shores tonight into Thursday, where a High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 6 PM HST Thursday. This swell will then decline late Thursday through this weekend as local trade winds weaken. Meanwhile, a small to moderate long period northwest swell is peaking this afternoon into this evening. This swell energy is keeping keeping surf along north and some west facing shores elevated, but below advisory levels. This swell will then decline late tonight through Friday. Another small, long period, northwest swell is progged to enter the local waters this weekend, which will again bring a sub-advisory level bump to surf along north and west facing shores.

A small, long period, south swell that peaked earlier today and generated surf near or slightly above the November average is now fading. Therefore, expect surf along south facing shores to gradually decline through the remainder of the week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.