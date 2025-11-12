Maui Surf Forecast for November 13, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|7-10
|6-8
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|10-14
|10-14
|9-12
|8-12
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Occasional showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:34 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:46 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current short period northeasterly (030 to 050 degree) swell will maintain advisory level surf along east facing shores tonight into Thursday, where a High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 6 PM HST Thursday. This swell will then decline late Thursday through this weekend as local trade winds weaken. Meanwhile, a small to moderate long period northwest swell is peaking this afternoon into this evening. This swell energy is keeping keeping surf along north and some west facing shores elevated, but below advisory levels. This swell will then decline late tonight through Friday. Another small, long period, northwest swell is progged to enter the local waters this weekend, which will again bring a sub-advisory level bump to surf along north and west facing shores.
A small, long period, south swell that peaked earlier today and generated surf near or slightly above the November average is now fading. Therefore, expect surf along south facing shores to gradually decline through the remainder of the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
