OHA, Hawaiian Council launch $6.1M emergency aid for Native Hawaiians

The Hawaiian Council is now accepting applications for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ $6.1 million Emergency Assistance Program to help Native Hawaiians affected by the federal government shutdown or the loss of SNAP (food stamp) benefits.

Starting Monday, Nov. 10, Native Hawaiians can apply online at HawaiianCouncil.org/oha-relief or by phone at 808-596-8155. Applications can also be submitted in person at 91-1270 Kinoiki St., Kapolei.

There are two types of assistance:

Grocery gift cards up to $350 for verified Native Hawaiian beneficiaries, with no dependents, who receive SNAP benefits but are excluded from the state’s Hawai‘i Relief Program. Federal Worker Support: Checks up to $1,200 for Native Hawaiian federal civilian employees furloughed or not getting paid during the shutdown (earning less than 400% of the Federal Poverty Level).

To apply, you’ll need:

Proof of Native Hawaiian ancestry (e.g., OHA’s Hawaiian Registry card or birth certificate)

Hawai‘i photo ID

Official letter or statement from your federal agency (e.g. furlough notice or leave and earning statement)

Applications will be reviewed as they are received, with distribution expected to begin Nov. 11.

“We are grateful to OHA for entrusting us with this responsibility and are moving quickly to ensure kōkua reaches those who need it most — our kūpuna, working families and federal workers facing hardship,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Hawaiian Council. “Our lāhui continues to face real hardship, and together we are demonstrating what it means to care for our people with compassion, accountability, and unity.”

The program was approved by the OHA Board of Trustees on Nov. 6 in partnership with the Hawaiian Council to manage applications, verify eligibility and distribute funds statewide.