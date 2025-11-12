Outrigger launches 2025 Cyber Sale with up to 45% off stays, plus cultural giveback

Pictured is the Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort and the Hōkūle‘a voyaging canoe. (Photos courtesy: Outrigger Hospitality Group and Polynesian Voyaging Society)

Outrigger Resorts & Hotels has launched its annual Cyber Sale, offering travelers up to 45% off the best available rates at its properties across Hawai‘i, Fiji, Thailand, Mauritius and the Maldives.

The sale sets sail with a purpose, as the company announced every Hawai‘i booking made will support the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s Hōkūle‘a Moananuiākea Voyage, a circumnavigation of the Pacific.

The voyage aims to inspire 10 million “planetary navigators” by developing young leaders, engaging communities and connecting Pacific cultures to promote collective action for a sustainable future.

“As a premier beach resort brand, Outrigger has always been inspired by the ocean,” said Sean Dee, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “Our partnership with the Polynesian Voyaging Society reflects that connection — protecting the waters that sustain us.”

The sale applies to Outrigger properties across the Hawaiian Islands, including:

Kā‘anapali Beach Resort (Maui)

Reef Waikīkī Beach Resort and Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel (O‘ahu)

and Kona Resort & Spa (Hawai‘i Island)

Kaua‘i Beach Resort & Spa (Kaua‘i)

Vacation condo rentals on all islands are also included in the promotion.

The brand’s 2025 Cyber Sale reflects a year of growth for Outrigger, which expanded its portfolio, launched new cultural programs and introduced Cirque du Soleil’s “`Auana,” Hawai‘i’s first resident show.

Bookings made between Nov. 10 and Dec. 9, 2025, at outrigger.com using code “CYBER25” will qualify for discounts and bonus inclusions.