Upcountry Maui water shortage downgraded to Stage 1

Following recent rainfall that improved surface water flows and replenished reservoirs, the County of Maui Department of Water Supply (DWS) is suspending the Stage 2 Upcountry water shortage and downgrading it to a Stage 1, effective immediately and until further notice.

The Upcountry service area includes Makawao, Upper and Lower Kula, Haʻikū, Hāliʻimaile, Pukalani, Kokomo, Kaupakalua, Ulumalu, Keōkea, ʻUlupalakua and Kanaio.

Recent rains have provided much-needed relief to the Upcountry area, according to DWS. Reservoir and surface water levels, along with decreased water demand, support the decision to downgrade to a Stage 1 water shortage. DWS will continue to monitor water supply levels, demand and weather to determine when Stage 1 restrictions may be lifted or if Stage 2 measures must be reinstated.

Under the Stage 1 water shortage, the following mandatory water conservation measures are in effect to preserve water supplies and ensure continued access to water for essential public health and safety needs:

Irrigation is allowed for no more than two days per week according to the following schedule: Monday and Friday for even residential addresses.

Tuesday and Saturday for odd residential addresses.

Wednesday and Sunday for even commercial facilities and multifamily units.

Monday and Thursday for odd commercial facilities and multifamily units. Customers must repair any leaks, breaks or faulty sprinklers within five days of notice or notification to the extent feasible. Existing pools shall not be emptied and refilled using potable water unless required for public health and safety purposes. Filling or refilling ornamental ponds is prohibited. Ornamental ponds that sustain aquatic life and were actively managed prior to the storage declaration are exempt.

At this time, there are no changes to the water shortage rates; however, rates may be increased as set forth in the annual budget if a Stage 1 shortage continues or a Stage 2 water shortage must be declared.

Agricultural water customers are subject to the same restrictions as other water users following the conclusion of the 180-day grace period that began with the Stage 1 declaration on April 17, 2025.

The director of Water Supply, with the mayor’s approval, may declare a water shortage whenever the water supply becomes inadequate due to drought, infrastructure or mechanical failure, natural disaster or other causes. A Stage 1 shortage exists when anticipated demand is projected to exceed available supply by 1% to 15%.

DWS provides free items to help the public conserve water, including faucet aerators for kitchens and bathrooms, leak detection dye tablets to check toilets, moisture meters, shower heads, hose nozzles, toilet tank bags and hose timers. Items are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Suite 102, 2200 Main St., Wailuku. For more information, contact DWS at 808-463-3110 or visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/water.