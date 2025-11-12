Volunteer bell ringers needed for Salvation Army’s ‘Red Kettle’ campaign

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign takes place during the holidays. (PC: The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division)

For more than a century, The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle campaign has been a beacon of hope for those in need, supporting year-round community services.

This holiday season, The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division is inviting individuals, families, friends and volunteers from local businesses to staff Red Kettles in November and December.

Becoming a bell ringer is a simple way to give back during the holidays. Volunteers sign up to ring at Red Kettles in their own community, ringing the familiar bell at storefronts and encouraging donations. Shifts are flexible, starting at just two hours, and training is provided.

For those unable to ring in person, The Salvation Army offers Virtual Red Kettles, which are a simple way to make an impact online. Individuals, families and businesses can create their own fundraising page or join a team, then invite friends and family to give toward a shared donation goal. Every dollar raised in Hawai‘i stays in Hawai‘i.

All funds and donations raised through Red Kettles support local programs—providing food, shelter, substance abuse treatment services, youth mentorship and holiday assistance for keiki, kūpuna and families in need.

To start a Virtual Red Kettle or sign-up for an in-person shift, visit www.registertoring.com.