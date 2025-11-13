Hawaiʻi Farm to Families Program to provide funds to food banks and relief to local families

File photo courtesy: Maui Food Bank

As food insecurity and the impacts of federal funding reductions to essential programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) continue to affect local families, the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives is pleased to announce the release of funding for the Farm to Families initiative, a legislature-funded program that enables local food banks to purchase, store, and distribute fresh, Hawaiʻi-grown produce to residents in need.

“Farm to Families will strengthen local agriculture, support food security, and keep food dollars circulating in our communities,” said House Speaker Nadine K. Nakamura. “I want to mahalo Governor Green and the Department of Human Services for working with the House to release these funds quickly, so our food banks on every island can support our local families.”

Funded through House Bill 428, part of the 2025 House Majority Package, the Farm to Families program will receive $500,000 in both Fiscal Year 2026 and Fiscal Year 2027. Modeled after successful local food purchase programs, Farm to Families strengthens the connection between Hawaiʻi farmers and food-insecure communities by enabling food banks to purchase, store, and transport fresh, Hawaiʻi-grown or Hawaiʻi-produced food.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The program specifically supports the purchase of food that is locally sourced. This ensures that state dollars circulate directly into Hawaiʻi’s agricultural economy and directly support local farmers, ranchers, and food producers.

Advocates of the Farm to Families program emphasize that as the cost of importing food continues to rise, strengthening Hawaiʻi’s local agriculture sector is both a sustainable and necessary solution.

“By connecting local farms directly to community food systems, the state can reduce its dependence on imports while ensuring that more families have access to fresh, nutritious, Hawaiʻi-grown produce,” said House Majority Caucus Leader Kirstin Kahaloa. “The House extends its appreciation to Hawaiʻi’s farmers, food banks, and community partners for their continued commitment to feeding local families and strengthening food security statewide.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank’s report “​​Food Insecurity and the Impact of Federal Cuts in Hawaiʻi​​,” one in three households in the state struggles with consistent access to food. Nearly 30 percent of Hawaiʻi’s children are growing up in food-insecure homes.