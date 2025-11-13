Local Rotary club launches ‘Secret Angel Project’ to bring holiday cheer to children in need

Members of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset participated in wrapping gifts for children in need as part of a previous Secret Angel Project. (Courtesy: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset)

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset Foundation is inviting the public to take part in the annual Secret Angel Project, a heartfelt effort to make the holidays brighter for children and families experiencing homelessness on Maui.

This year’s goal is to deliver 50 gifts for 50 children residing at the Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center. Each $50 donation helps the club’s volunteer “elves” purchase personalized gifts selected from wish lists, which the children can share with the club.

“The public’s generosity will help remind these children that their community cares — and that hope shines brightest when we give from the heart,” the Rotary club said in an announcement Wednesday.

Donations are tax-deductible and due by Nov. 30, 2025, allowing time for volunteers to shop and deliver the gifts before Christmas.

Contact project chair Joanne Laird at mamalrd01@gmail.com for contribution details.