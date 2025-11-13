Maui AIDS Foundation to host Transgender Day of Remembrance and World AIDS Day

Maui AIDS Foundation has announced two upcoming community events at ProArts in the Azeka Shopping Center, Kīhei, honoring the transgender community and raising awareness around HIV/AIDS and health equity on Maui.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Transgender Day of Remembrance

Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 | 2–4:30 p.m.



Maui AIDS Foundation (MAF) will host its Annual Transgender Day of Remembrance, a solemn gathering dedicated to honoring transgender individuals whose lives have been lost to violence due to stigma and discrimination. Through ceremony, community reflection and shared healing, the event serves as a reminder of the continued need for advocacy and support.

World AIDS Day

Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 | 5–7 p.m.



On World AIDS Day, Maui AIDS Foundation (MAF) invites the public to unite in remembrance and ongoing commitment to achieving zero new HIV cases by 2030. This year’s speakers include Dr. Susan Stewart and Daniel Southmayd, MAF case manager.

MAF will share updated resources, testing information and highlight the opportunities to engage in community health outreach.

“Together, we continue the movement to remove the barriers of HIV stigma and support those living with HIV,” MAF said in a statement.

For event details, sponsorship opportunities or volunteer inquiries, visit www.mauiaids.org or call (808) 242-4900.