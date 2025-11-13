Maui Residential Rebuild Program designed to help wildfire-impacted residents

November 13, 2025, 5:00 PM HST
Hawaiʻi Energy has announced the Maui Residential Rebuild Program, a new partnership with the Hawaiian Council, designed to help wildfire-impacted residents rebuild their homes sustainably and affordably. This program provides ENERGY STAR certified appliances at no cost to eligible households, as well as additional subsidies toward a variety of energy-efficient upgrades for all qualifying rebuild projects.

No-cost Appliance Packages

These packages are available to applicants vetted by the Hawaiian Council who meet significant-need criteria, and include front-load washers, electric dryers, and refrigerators. See full eligibility details here.

Enhanced Rebates

Qualifying rebuild projects are also eligible for over $1,700 in enhanced rebates on energy-efficient products. These rebates are available to those in wildfire-affected zip codes (96761, 96767, 96790), participants in specific rebuilding construction projects such as Ke Ao Maluhia, Kawaipapa, and La‘ikū, and custom rebuilds pre-approved by Hawai‘i Energy. For the full list of rebates, see application.

Learn more at HelpingMaui.org/appliances, or contact the Hawaiian Council at kakoomaui@hawaiiancouncil.org.

