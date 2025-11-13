Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 14, 2025

November 13, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
7-10
7-10 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 05:38 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 11:40 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 04:32 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 10:54 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 05:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:35 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current short period northeasterly (030 to 050 degree) swell will gradually decline through Friday. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect through tomorrow night. Rough, choppy east shore surf will continue to gradually decline through the weekend as local and upstream trade winds speeds ease. Another small, long period, northwest swell will fill in over the weekend which should provide a small uptick in surf along north and west facing shores. A small, long period, south swell that peaked yesterday will slowly fade through Friday. Small background south and southwest swells will fill in over the weekend keeping surf from going flat. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
