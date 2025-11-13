Montage Kapalua Bay announces holiday dining and celebration lineup

Montage Kapalua Bay announces its full dining and celebration lineup for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. (Credit: Montage Kapalua Bay)

Montage Kapalua Bay is welcoming the festive season with a lineup of culinary experiences and celebrations for all ages. From Thanksgiving dinners to New Year’s Eve events, the resort invites the guests and locals alike to gather, dine and celebrate together overlooking the beauty of Kapalua Bay.

Thanksgiving celebrations

Thanksgiving Dinner at Cane & Canoe

Guests can savor a three-course meal set against the backdrop of Kapalua Bay. The menu blends traditional holiday flavors with island-inspired dishes like Kona kampachi, roasted turkey, grilled ribeye and pumpkin pie.

Nov. 27, 4–8 p.m. | $145 per adult, $75 per child (ages 6-12)

Traditional Thanksgiving Feast in the Sunset Room

Gather loved ones for a family-style celebration of classic holiday dishes, including herb-roasted turkey, sage and Maui onion stuffing, butter-whipped potatoes and an assortment of mini pies like pumpkin, butter pecan and warm apple.

Nov. 27, 4–8 p.m.| $120 per adult, $60 per child (ages 6-12)

Morro Bay to Kapalua Bay: A Coastal Collaboration

Sip & Shuck at Cliff House

Montage Kapalua Bay welcomes Neal Maloney, founder of Morro Bay Oyster Company, for an ocean-to-ocean celebration featuring an oyster raw bar, coastal pūpūs, and Veuve Clicquot Champagne at sunset.

Dec. 12, 5–7 p.m. | $195 per guest

Chef Neal Maloney. (Credit; Morro Bay Oyster Company)

Friends of Chef Series with Neal Maloney

Executive Chef Justin Purpura reunites with longtime friend Neal Maloney for a four-course wine dinner celebrating California-Hawaiian seafood cuisine. Each course will be paired with selections from Central Coast wineries, with Purpura and Maloney sharing stories and inspiration throughout the evening.

Dec. 13, 5–8 p.m. | $225 per guest, $75 per additional wine pairing

Winter season highlights

Menorah Lighting

Celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with a ceremony in the lobby. Includes complimentary challah bread, crispy potato latkes and sweet jelly donuts.

Dec. 14, 5:45–6:45 p.m. | Lobby

Winter Solstice Cacao & Sound Ceremony

Celebrates the Winter Solstice and the holiday season with an experience led by Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing. Begin with ceremonial cacao to open the heart and elevate the senses, followed by guided movement to activate the body and conclude with a meditative sound bath featuring Tibetan singing bowls, gongs and drums.

Dec. 18, 4–6 p.m. | $85 per person

Christmas at Montage

Christmas Eve Dinner at Cane & Canoe

Enjoy a chef-curated Christmas Eve dinner at Cane & Canoe.

Dec. 24, 5–9 p.m.

Christmas Day Breakfast at Cane & Canoe

Start the holiday morning with a joyful island-style celebration at Cane & Canoe.

Dec. 25, 7–11 a.m.

Christmas Day Dinner at Cane & Canoe

A festive three-course meal at Cane & Canoe, featuring highlights like truffle and parsnip soup, succulent roasted lamb and creamy eggnog cheesecake.

Dec. 25, 5–9 p.m. | $165 per adult, $85 per child (ages 6-12)

Cane & Canoe. (Credit: Montage Kapalua Bay)

New Year’s Celebrations

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Cane & Canoe

Ring in 2026 with a four-course celebration at Cane & Canoe. Savor dishes like scallop crudo, prime filet mignon, roasted lamb and decadent molten chocolate cake.

Dec. 31, 5–9 p.m. | $205 per adult, $95 per child (ages 6-12)

Cane & Canoe Lounge After Hours

Celebrate the final night of the year island-style. From 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., enjoy live music, a late-night menu and a midnight Champagne toast to welcome 2026. Join for spirited conversations, vibrant energy and a festive close to the year.

Dec. 31, 10 p.m.–1 a.m.

New Year’s Day Brunch at Cane & Canoe

Welcome 2026 with a brunch featuring signature dishes, from fresh island-inspired bites to indulgent favorites like the build-your-own Bloody Mary special.

Jan. 1, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.