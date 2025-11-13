Restoration underway for South Kohala customers affected by Public Safety Power Shutoff

Nov. 13, 2025, 4 a.m. update:

Hawaiian Electric is in the process of restoring power to approximately 940 customers in the south Kohala area of Hawaiʻi Island who are impacted by the company’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program. About 1,175 customers were initially impacted after high winds and dry conditions prompted a PSPS outage last night at around 9:50 p.m.

Before service can be restored, power lines and other utility equipment must first be inspected, and damage, if any, must be repaired. This may involve ground crews and aerial inspections using helicopters and drones, which requires sufficient daylight to safely complete. The inspection and repair process could result in extended outages lasting several hours, possibly even days depending on the location and extent of any damage.

The safety of the public and Hawaiian Electric crews is the top priority, and the company appreciates customers’ continued patience as employees work to bring the lights back on as quickly as possible to ensure power can be restored safely without creating any additional hazards.

Weather conditions can change extremely rapidly, so the company still urges customers in all high-risk areas on Hawai‘i Island and Maui to implement their own emergency plans and prepare for the possibility of extended power outages. Outages that are not related to the company’s PSPS program could still occur due to high winds and other conditions.

For maps or more information, go to hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS or call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS toll-free hotline at 1-844-483-8666.

How to stay informed

Hawaiian Electric will provide updates frequently through the news media and the following mobile-friendly resources: