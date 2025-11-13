The Ritz-Carlton Maui welcomes new culinary leadership team

Chef headshots (L-R) Executive Chef Glenn Thompson and Executive Sous Chef Joshua Werksman. (Courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua)

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua has appointed a new culinary leadership team, the resort announced this week.

Glenn Thompson joins the resort as executive chef alongside Joshua Werksman as executive sous chef, the announcement said.

“We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional chefs to The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua,” said Jon Gersonde, general manager. “Their passion for culinary excellence and dedication to sustainability will enhance every dining experience, creating unforgettable moments for our guests and local community.”

Glenn Thompson, executive chef

Chef Glenn Thompson brings over 25 years of international culinary leadership experience in luxury hospitality. His distinguished career spans Forbes Five-Star properties and award-winning restaurants across Australia, Canada, Central Asia and Southeast Asia.

Thompson has held executive leadership roles with brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Fairmont, Park Hyatt, Hotel Nikko and The Regent Hotel. Most recently, he served as executive chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Almaty, where he led a team of 60 culinary professionals and contributed to the successful opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Baku.

Prior to that, Thompson held the role of executive chef at Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver and led award-winning restaurants in Australia, including Zest Restaurant in Nelson Bay.

Thompson is known for his innovative, ingredient-driven menus inspired by French, Italian, Asian and Modern Australian cuisines. His culinary philosophy emphasizes sustainability, local sourcing and minimizing food waste — values that align with The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua’s commitment to environmental stewardship. He is also dedicated to developing the next generation of culinary talent through mentorship.

Joshua Werksman, executive sous chef

Chef Joshua Werksman brings Michelin-starred expertise and an unwavering passion for culinary artistry. Most recently, he earned a Michelin star as chef de cuisine at Lilac, the signature restaurant at The Edition Tampa, where his refined techniques and bold flavors garnered critical acclaim.

Werksman’s career includes roles in the kitchens of The Ritz-Carlton Naples and The Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay, as well as extensive training under some of the world’s most celebrated chefs. His culinary journey has taken him across Italy, Israel and the United States.

Rooted in his upbringing in Syracuse, N.Y., and inspired by his mother’s Danish culinary traditions, Werksman graduated from Paul Smith’s College in the Adirondack Mountains, where he embraced a farm-to-table philosophy centered on seasonal, fresh ingredients.

To learn more about the resort and its latest offerings, visit ritzcarlton.com/maui or call 808-669-6200.