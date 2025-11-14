County’s Adopt-a-Street pilot program kicks off in Pāʻia with Roselani Scoop Shop

Adopt-a-Street. PC: Salty Blu Photo photos

The new County of Maui Department of Public Works (DPW) program to protect local waters by adopting a street kicked off in Pāʻia with Roselani Scoop Shop.

The ice cream shop at 115 Hana Highway is the first on Maui to adopt a street — a half mile of Baldwin Avenue beginning at Hāna Highway — and hold a volunteer cleanup event to remove litter and debris from the roadway. To recognize the community service, DPW set up “Adopted By” signs in both directions of Baldwin Avenue.

“Mahalo to Roselani Scoop Shop for being the first to adopt a street in the new DPW program,” DPW Director Jordan Molina said. “When our community works together to keep litter and debris out of storm drains, gutters and waterways, we protect more than just the street — we preserve Maui’s clean, natural stream and ocean waters for everyone to enjoy, today and for generations to come.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Volunteers who want to help keep trash and debris out of Maui streams and surrounding ocean water are encouraged to participate in the DPW Adopt-A-Street pilot program in Pāʻia, Kahului and Wailuku. DPW provides supplies for volunteers and assists in planning the first cleanup and other special events.

At Roselani Scoop Shop’s first cleanup event Oct. 25, 2025, volunteers met at 7 a.m. at the Pāʻia location to cover the day’s objectives, distribute safety vests, gloves and trash pickers, review safety protocols and discuss how keeping streets clean helps protect Maui’s waters.

Approximately 15 volunteers in two groups cleaned both sides of the half-mile section of Baldwin Avenue to collect cigarette butts, slippers, clothing, food containers, tires and other trash. Collection bags and oversized litter were staged along Baldwin Avenue for DPW crews to remove that day.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

After about an hour and a half of cleanup, volunteers returned to Roselani Scoop Shop for musubi, ice cream and talk story. Participants discussed the most surprising items they found and said they were able to remove a large amount of litter in a short time.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Individuals, businesses, organizations, scout groups, civic clubs and others are encouraged to help the environment through the Adopt-A-Street program, which is part of the County DPW Stormwater Management Program. For information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/stormwater, scroll to the “Adopt-a-Street Pilot Program” section, complete the application forms and email them to stormwater@mauicounty.gov.

For general DPW information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.