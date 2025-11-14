Governor’s military land advisory committee announced amid condemnation threat; statewide infrastructure funding eyed

Hawai‘i Gov. Josh Green has announced a new advisory committee to assist him in discussions with the US Army about military leased lands on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island. (Screenshot of image from governor’s new policy report “Results for our People”)

Gov. Josh Green announced Thursday a new advisory committee to guide discussions with the US Army concerning state-leased lands on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island.

With the leases set to expire in 2029, the announcement comes as the federal government signals it may pursue condemnation for the continued use of the training lands. The possibility of lands condemnation has arisen after the state Board of Land and Natural Resources’ rejection of the Army’s final environmental impact statements earlier this year.

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll has indicated that the Army will possibly move toward condemnation. The state of Hawai‘i has learned that the offices of the US Army Secretary and the US Department of Justice have begun consultations on the Army’s legal right of condemnation for training lands in Hawai‘i.

The governor’s advisory committee is composed primarily of Native Hawaiians and is tasked with advising Green on cultural, natural and economic strategies in response to the Army’s desire to maintain control of the lands.

In response to a query from Maui Now, the Governor’s office noted that “no Maui-specific individual is on the advisory council, the focus is on lands leased by the Army on Hawaiʻi Island and Oʻahu.” However, the office added that “negotiations with the Army could reap statewide benefits.”

The state is seeking a negotiated settlement to avoid a protracted legal battle over condemnation. Green recently sent a formal proposal to the secretary of the Army outlining Hawaiʻi’s priorities for a new arrangement. These include:

Environmental remediation and land restoration.

Increased access for cultural and community organizations.

Federal investment in local infrastructure and workforce opportunities that would benefit Hawaiʻi residents and national defense.

Green said: “Hawaiʻi stands at an important crossroads — between national security and cultural stewardship; between federal authority and our responsibility to care for cultural and natural resources.” He stressed that the dialogue must be transparent and guided by Native Hawaiian voices, including the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

Summer Sylva, interim administrator for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, is a member of the newly formed committee.

Condemnation threat accelerates negotiations

The state is pushing for a settlement that “will deliver immediate and long-term benefits that reflect the true environmental and cultural costs of continued federal use of our lands.”

While the immediate focus of the expiring leases is on Oʻahu’s and Hawaiʻi Island’s training areas, the framework for a new federal-state partnership, which could include billions in federal investment, is a statewide concern.

Maui County officials and residents are closely watching the negotiations, especially in light of the need for rebuilding infrastructure and housing following the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires. Federal funding is being sought for various infrastructure and recovery projects on Maui.

The governor’s advisory committee members serve as unpaid volunteers and do not require Senate confirmation. Members include:

William “Bill” Ailā Jr., member, Hui Mālama ‘O Mākua.

Scott Glenn, Office of the Governor facilitator.

Ryan Kanaka‘ole, deputy director, Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Kūhiō Lewis, chief executive officer, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

Laurie McAllister Moore, executive director, Military and Community Relations Office.

Mahina Paishon-Duarte, co-founder, Waiwai Collective.

Ed Sniffen, director, Hawai‘i Department of Transportation.

Summer Sylva, interim administrator, Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

Kali Watson, director, Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

Noe Noe Wong-Wilson, Ph.D., executive director, Lālākea Foundation.

The public can continue to track updates and submit input on the discussions at the state’s website, Engage.Hawaiʻi.gov.