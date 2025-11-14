Hawaiian Electric ends Public Safety Power Shutoff watch

Update: 11 a.m., Nov. 14, 2025

With hazardous weather conditions forecasted to improve, Hawaiian Electric is ending its Public Safety Power Shutoff watch.

The company reports it has been closely monitoring weather conditions, and relative humidity levels have been increasing with wind speeds decreasing. Hawaiian Electric will keep a close watch on conditions for any changes through the weekend.

On Wednesday night, Hawaiian Electric initiated a PSPS in the south Kohala area of Hawaiʻi Island when wind gusts exceeded 50 mph and humidity levels dropped below 45%. There were no other PSPS-related outages needed.

