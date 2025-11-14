Iration x Maoli new single ‘Roots’ out today

Hawaiʻi-bred, California-based alternative reggae-rock band Iration releases their new single “Roots” in collaboration with Maui recording artist Maoli today, Nov. 14, 2025 via Three Prong Records.

Recorded at The Arcade in Los Angeles, CA, the song’s bass-heavy rhythms meet catchy, laid-back melodies to create a smooth and poignant, earworm. The song’s lyrics echo both Iration and Maoli’s deep island ties, an ode to growing up in Hawaiʻi and their shared love of the land and its people.

Them roots, yeah they grow a long way down

Iration vocalist and guitarist Micah Pueschel – whose family goes back three generations on Maui with a former homestead that burned in the Lahaina fires – said of the new song: “We’ve been exploring different sounds for as long as we’ve been a band. We’ve tried many styles but we always love coming back to our roots. We grew up in the islands and the music, memories and culture have kept us grounded through our career. We tried to channel that with ‘Roots.’ We wanted to feature a Hawaiian artist and were lucky to be able to get Maoli on the song. He is a rising star and one of the great voices in reggae and country music and he absolutely crushed it.”

Born on the north shore of Maui, veteran performer Glenn Awong, who records and releases music as Maoli, made national headlines in 2025 for transcending the borders between island reggae and country soul music. With nine independent albums and over half a billion global streams, Maoli has carved a path into the mainstream by showing the musical kinship between country folk and island lifers. His golden-voiced addition to “Roots” is the capstone on a collaboration that may touch the hearts of Hawaiians and beyond.

Hailing from Hawaiʻi and now based in Southern California, Iration has racked up more than 1 billion total streams worldwide and established themselves as one of the most popular reggae-rock bands in the world, with their classic songs “Time Bomb” and “Falling” reaching RIAA certified gold status in 2020.

Iration’s sun-drenched songs have also garnered critical acclaim with American Songwriter, Billboard, All Music, The Noise and others. Touring nationally since 2008, Iration is renowned for their captivating live performances. They’ve performed at major music festivals like Outside Lands, Lollapalooza, Hangout Fest, Cali Vibes Fest, Bottlerock; as well as special performances for the San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Kelly Slater, and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Visit irationmusic.com for Iration music, merch and tickets – including 2026 Hawaiʻi tour dates to be announced soon.

Lyrics:

Iration -“Roots” with Maoli

Just a young kid

From a place nobody’s heard of

Out in the country

Where you get what your deserve

And it’s a long road

When you grow up in the valley

Of the kings chasing California dreams

Driving coast to coast

In rain and through the snow

After the ghost of a dream

Living life mostly

Trying to survive

The thing that kept me being me

Was them roots

Yeah they grow a long way down, woah

Them roots, roots

Yeah they grow a long way down

Ya la la la

Ya la la la

Ya la la la

From a country boy

To the city

Never knew that the road was such a heartbreak

So many nights under the spotlight

Singing the songs that make you feel right

And when it comes onto me heavyI’ll take a look all around

Now I’m readyTo give you the sound

To spread it aroundTo town to town

Oh what a feeling

To be giving them all the roots, woah yeah now

Roots

Yeah they grow a long way down

Them roots

Yeah they grow a long way down, woah

Them roots roots

Yeah they grow a long way down

Them roots roots

Yeah they grow a long way down

Yeah down, down, down

And we’re still on that journey

Through the blood and sweat

It’s a never-changing destination

And no, we’re not there yet

KOA up to Santa Barbara

Florida, and in Colorado

Plant the seed

And we watch it grow

Feel the love everywhere we go

Roots

Yeah they grow a long way down, woah

Them roots

Yeah they grow a long way down, woah

Them roots roots

Yeah they grow a long way down, woah

Them roots roots

Yeah they grow a long way down

Ya la la la

Ya la la la

Ya la la la