Kauaʻi Kicks Off Hawaiʻi to the World’s First Episode

Hawaiʻi to the World – First episode premieres this Sunday

Hawai‘i to the World: Kauaʻi Auditions premieres on Sun, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., on Hawai‘i News Now, simulcast on K5 and KHNL, and streaming across all HNN platforms.

Jaedyn Janae Puahaulani Pavao, Miss Aloha Hula 2025 is the first Guest Judge

“We’re bringing the very best of Hawai‘i’s talent to the biggest stages across our islands. From hula and mele to comedy, dance and beyond. This is Hawai‘i like you’ve never seen before,” according to a show announcement.

It all builds to a finale on Dec. 14, where six acts will go head-to-head for the grand prize, and the viewers will help decide who claims the final spot.

The show also features a Fan Favorite award, determined by online voting, celebrating the contestant who receives the most community support. Voting for the Fan Favorite will remain open 24 hours after each show airs.

Hawaiʻi to the World is broadcast on Sundays at 7 p.m., starting Nov. 16. Encore airings are on Thursdays on K5 at 7 p.m. and Saturdays on KGMB at 6 p.m.

Voting Information

For 24 hours after every Sunday episode at 8 p.m., viewers will have a chance to vote for the act they believe deserves the Fan Favorite award.

Here’s how to vote:

Go to https://hawaiitotheworld.com/. Select your favorite contestant and click Vote. Share the link with friends and family to encourage more votes.