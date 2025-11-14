List of programs MEO offering for wildfire and general relief

Lance Winston of Maui Economic Opportunity Transportation speaks with a visitor to the MEO table at the Maui County Senior Fair last November —which this year will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. MEO offers assistance with housing and utilities for those impacted by the federal government shutdown. Broader help is available to survivors of the 2023 wildfires.

Maui Economic Opportunity offers an array of resources for Maui County residents dealing with the impacts of the federal government shutdown, changes to federal program requirements, 2023 wildfire recovery and general housing and utility crises and has been receiving numerous applications and inquiries about assistance programs.

But some of those phone calls and other inquiries are for assistance programs not run by MEO but by other nonprofits and agencies, especially the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.

For information about SNAP assistance and food outreach opportunities, go to https://humanservices.hawaii.gov/hawaii-emergency-food-benefit-faqs/.

For those impacted by the federal shutdown, MEO is operating the state-funded Hawai’i Relief Program, which offers housing and utility payments. Maui County families must demonstrate a financial crisis or an episode of need, have at least one dependent child under the age of 18, and meet the income-eligibility guidelines. For more information, go to https://humanservices.hawaii.gov/hawaii-relief-program-faqs-support-for-housing-and-utility-payments/.

MEO’s wildfire relief programs follow:

Maui Relief TANF Program for families and individuals directly impacted by the wildfires. Housing, vehicle, utility, appliance, clothing and school supply assistance available. For more information, go to https://www.meoinc.org/maui-relief-tanf-program-online-applications-open/.

Maui Disaster Stabilization Grant, through Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama: Disaster Long-Term Recovery Group, which offers assistance to struggling wildfire survivors. Hawai`i Community Foundation is funding the program with Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama handling case management and MEO, payments. For more information, call a Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama case manager at (260) 271-9501 or go to https://www.mauilongtermrecovery.org/support.

General assistance programs run by MEO:

Maui County Rental Assistance Program (RAP), which is designed to help individuals and families in Maui County with assistance on rental deposit, utility deposit and rental subsidy on a declining scale based on income and contingent upon the applicant’s circumstances. For more information, go to https://www.meoinc.org/programs-services/community-services/housing-assistance/.

Hawai'i Home Energy Assistance Program (H-HEAP) provides one-time heating and cooling payments for Maui County residents on the verge of having or who have had their utility service terminated. For more information, go to https://www.meoinc.org/programs-services/community-services/hawaii-home-energy-assistance-program-h-heap/.

Lānaʻi-Grown Food Stimulus Program, which supports Lānaʻi residents facing food insecurity. MEO provides food vouchers to purchase locally grown or sourced fresh produce and fruit, edible algae, poi, meat, fish, eggs or honey from the Lānaʻi Farmers Market. For more information, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSecczCjD35xvj-tcJzGOrfMsW2JBn5yTqYz3v2p8_6wQjg6kw/viewform.

“We hope this primer helps residents who may be desperate to feed and house themselves amid difficult and changing circumstances,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “MEO staff is ready to help and offer referrals but given the volume of applications for our programs we appreciate the public’s help.”