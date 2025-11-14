The new Hospitality Academy of Maui learning lab opens for instruction

UHMC Hospitality Academy grand opening. (11.10.25) PC: UH Maui College

The Hospitality Academy of Maui, a state-of-the-art learning lab for future leaders of our visitor industry located on the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College campus, celebrated its grand opening on Monday, Nov. 10.

“This is yet another example of our college’s commitment to training a workforce that can meet our community’s future needs in all fields and because we believe the demand for skilled hospitality professionals has never been greater,” said UH Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana.

The seed of the idea was planted when the UHMC Hospitality & Tourism Program formed a partnership with its advisory committee to help develop Maui’s visitor industry workforce of the future. The intent of this unique partnership was to work together to create a fully functioning “lab hotel.”

The building has a meeting room, lobby, front desk, and five guest rooms. And those rooms are at the heart of the project.

UHMC Hospitality Academy guest room. PC: UH Maui College

Each of the guest rooms has been “adopted” by a Maui resort or hotel.

Each sponsored the outfitting of its own room. Individual properties were able to encompass all the special elements of its brand such as proprietary colors, amenities, and furniture design.

Each room acknowledges the particular hotel or resort’s contribution to the project with a plaque or other form of physical recognition.

UHMC Hospitality guest room. PC: UH Maui College

“Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa is honored to partner with the UHMC HOST Program to implement a training environment that allows for emerging hospitality leaders to cultivate essential skills through hands-on experiences that will prepare them for the fast-paced and multi-faceted nature of a career in hospitality,” said Tets Yamazaki, General Manager of the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa and HOST Advisory Committee co-chair.

This sentiment is echoed by the other industry partners, Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, Maui Bay Villas, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, each of whom adopted a room of its own, as well as lobby sponsor Andaz Maui and coffee bar sponsor Maui Beach Hotel. These partnerships provide invaluable opportunities for students to gain real-world experience, network with industry professionals, and potentially secure internships and future employment.

“What truly sets this program apart is the strength of our industry partnerships, paired with cutting-edge technology and hands-on learning,” said Business & Hospitality Department Chair, Professor Lorelle Peros. “Students will train on the same OPERA Cloud system used by luxury hotels worldwide, experience guest service scenarios that reflect real operational flow, and take part in interactive simulations that build practical skills in both operations and revenue management.”