​TY Management /Kapalua Golf celebrate $750,000 donation with Maui nonprofits

TY Management Corporation, owner of Kapalua Golf, reaffirmed its commitment to the Maui community with a $750,000 donation for more than 10 local nonprofit organizations during a celebration event at Hale Makua Health Services in Kahului on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

When TY Management President and owner of Kapalua Golf, Tadashi Yanai heard that The Sentry PGA TOUR would not be played at Kapalua in 2026, he stepped up with the $750,000 pledge to fill in for the generous donations that Maui nonprofits historically benefit from during the event.

“These funds ensure that vital health, education, youth sports, and community resilience programs will continue to receive critical funding,” according to the announcement.

Beneficiaries include Hale Makua Health Services, Lahaina Junior Golf, Lahainaluna High School Foundation, Ka Lima O Maui, J. Walter Cameron Center, and Scouting America – Aloha Council, among others.

“The work being done by Maui’s nonprofit organizations is the true backbone of this community’s recovery and spirit,” said Yanai during the check presentation. “My deepest thanks goes out to all the dedicated staff and volunteers who give so much of themselves for the people of Maui. My commitment to this island is unwavering. We are actively working together with local officials to look for best practices on water solutions and are dedicated to bringing The Sentry PGA TOUR tournament back to Kapalua in 2027.”

More than 50 community members attended the event including nonprofit leaders and beneficiaries.

“We are deeply grateful to Mr. Yanai and TY Management for this extraordinary show of generosity at a time when Maui needs it most,” said Wes Lo, CEO of Hale Makua Health Services. “The immediate relief and long-term support this funding provides to organizations like ours will ensure that essential services, from health care to youth programs, can continue to operate and grow.”



The donation is the latest in TY Management’s efforts to support Maui, which has also included spearheading the first privately-funded housing project for displaced workers following the 2023 Maui wildfires and $1 million to Aloha Puʻu Kukui to continue their work on the watershed.