ASB’s 2025 Workplace Giving Program contributes $277,000 to four local nonprofits

Kahiau Check Presentation (11.14.25).

American Savings Bank announced the results of its 2025 Kahiau Giving Campaign, contributing more than $277,000 to four local nonprofits. This year, 94% of teammates participated in the annual employee-led initiative, a 2% increase from the prior year. Since its inception nearly 15 years ago, the Kahiau program has generated more than $4 million in total donations.

“Kahiau means ‘to give from the heart without expecting anything in return’ and reflects who we are at American Savings Bank,” said Ann Teranishi, president and CEO at American Savings Bank. “For 100 years, we’ve believed in helping Hawaiʻi thrive by investing in our people and communities. This campaign is a reminder that when we come together with generosity and purpose, we can create lasting change. I’m grateful to our teammates for giving from the heart and continuing to bring real impact to Hawaiʻi.”

Check presentation to Partners in Development Foundation (11.14.25)

2025 Kahiau Campaign Highlights

94% teammate participation – 2% increase from prior year.

$175,221 pledged by teammates

$277,000 total donated with a match from the ASB Charitable Foundation

More than $4 million donated since program launch

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This year’s campaign carried special significance as part of ASB’s centennial celebration. ASB collaborated with Aloha Revolution to design a limited-edition 100 Years of Aloha shirt gifted to all teammates who contributed to the campaign. Ed Sugimoto, owner of Aloha Revolution and an ASB customer for more than 40 years, collaborated on the initiative as a tribute to ASB’s legacy of community giving.

Kahiau Check Presentation to Kupu. (11.14.25)

2025 Charitable Contributions

Organization Amount Donation Impact Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi $56,000 Expanding affordable housing and family stability initiatives Child & Family Service $110,000 Financial education and stable, safe housing Kupu $58,000 Financial education offered statewide to participants Partners in Development Foundation $53,000 Financial education through Keiki Assets Accounts program and family empowerment programs

Kahiau Check Presentation to Child & Family Service (11.14.25)

“We’re honored to team up with American Savings Bank through this year’s Kahiau Giving Campaign,” said Tina Andrade, President and CEO at Catholic Charities of Hawaiʻi. “This contribution is especially meaningful as nonprofits across Hawaiʻi face increased funding and budget challenges. Our collaboration with American Savings Bank goes back to projects like Hale Pilina in Kahului, an affordable housing complex for local families. Together, we’re continuing to build pathways to stability and opportunity for Hawaiʻi’s residents.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ASB celebrated the 2025 Kahiau recipients with a reception at its Campus on Nov. 14.

Kahiau Check Presentation to Catholic Charities of Hawaiʻi (11.14.25)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To mark 100 years of serving Hawaiʻi, ASB launched the ASB Charitable Foundation and made a $100,000 donation to local nonprofits.

Through ASB’s Seeds of Service volunteer program—now celebrating its 20th anniversary—teammates have contributed more than 136,000 volunteer hours to strengthen communities across the islands.