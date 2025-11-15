Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 16, 2025

November 15, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
6-8
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 06:02 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 12:52 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 06:28 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 11:44 AM HST.











Sunrise
6:36 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along N facing shores remains small early this afternoon, but a small to moderate, medium to long period NW swell will fill in this evening into tonight in maintenance of elevated surf through the weekend. Small long period forerunners are evident on the NDBC buoys 51101 and 51001 early this afternoon. A moderate long period NW swell is then expected to arrive late Tuesday and peak Wednesday near High Surf Advisory thresholds before declining by the end of next week. 


Surf along E facing shores will decline through the weekend due to the weakening of the local and upstream trade winds. Large choppy short period surf for N and exposed E shores is possible by the middle of next week depending on the evolution of the approaching cold front. For S shores, tiny background southerly swell remains through the forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments