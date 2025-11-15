Maui Surf Forecast for November 16, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:02 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 12:52 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 06:28 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 11:44 AM HST. Sunrise 6:36 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along N facing shores remains small early this afternoon, but a small to moderate, medium to long period NW swell will fill in this evening into tonight in maintenance of elevated surf through the weekend. Small long period forerunners are evident on the NDBC buoys 51101 and 51001 early this afternoon. A moderate long period NW swell is then expected to arrive late Tuesday and peak Wednesday near High Surf Advisory thresholds before declining by the end of next week.

Surf along E facing shores will decline through the weekend due to the weakening of the local and upstream trade winds. Large choppy short period surf for N and exposed E shores is possible by the middle of next week depending on the evolution of the approaching cold front. For S shores, tiny background southerly swell remains through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.