Administration removes coffee tariffs following bipartisan effort led by Reps. Tokuda, Timmons

Kona coffee beans. PC: Wendy Osher

The Trump Administration announced most coffee products would be removed from the list of items subject to reciprocal tariffs.

US Reps. Jill Tokuda (D-HI-02) and William Timmons (R-SC-04), co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Coffee Caucus had led a bipartisan letter earlier this year urging the administration to remove coffee from tariffs in an effort to protect American jobs and secure a stable supply chain for the US economy.

The two released a joint statement saying, “The administration’s decision reflects what is possible when members of both parties work together with industry and local communities to advocate for a commonsense solution.”

The Reps. said the Congressional Coffee Caucus will continue working across the aisle and with the administration to strengthen the nation’s competitiveness, support businesses, and ensure that the nation’s trade policies “serve hardworking American people.”

A copy of the letter can be found here.