Imua Family Services Names Jeremiah Savage as Chief Financial Officer

Jeremiah Savage

Imua Family Services has appointed Jeremiah Savage as its Chief Financial Officer, a new position within the agency designed to strengthen the organization’s financial infrastructure and support its 78-year-old mission of helping children across Maui County reach their full potential.

The CFO role reflects Imua’s strategic commitment to sustainable growth and enhanced coordination between finance, development, and program operations. Savage will lead financial planning, budget management, risk mitigation, and operational systems to ensure the non-profit remains nimble and mission-driven in the island’s ever-evolving landscape.

Savage has deep roots in finance and public service, bringing with him over two decades of experience in public finance, community development, and non-profit leadership. Prior roles include positions with the County of Maui, including as Deputy Director of Finance and Interim Acting Treasurer. He also spent time as a Grants Manager within the county’s Office of Economic Development and was a Financial Advisor and Mentor at Edward Jones.

Beyond his professional credentials, Savage has also spent time championing causes in the community. He currently serves as Board President for the Maui Community Foundation, President of the Valley Isle Road Runners, and is the Co-Race Director for the Maui Marathon. He has also been named Volunteer of the Year at Holt International in South Korea, is a previous chair of the Maui County Salary Commission and has created a youth leadership exchange program between Maui and South Korea.

Savage joins a seasoned leadership team that has provided stability and vision for Imua’s programs. The organization’s financial operations continue to be expertly managed by Controller Joanna Tomchak, who has served in the role for 17 years. He will collaborate closely with CEO Dean Wong (14 years), Dr. Bobbie Jo Moniz Tadeo, Director of Clinical Services (13 years), Brian Nagami, Director of Information (12 years), Lyn Constantino, Director of Education (9 years), and Kapua Chang, Mission Director (5 years).

“Jeremiah’s expertise in financial stewardship and his passion for community make him an ideal choice for our newly created CFO position,” said Dean Wong, CEO of Imua Family Services. “His vision aligns perfectly with Imua’s goal of building a strong, sustainable foundation for the families we serve.”

“I am honored to join Imua Family Services and contribute to its incredible mission,” Savage said. “My goal is to ensure that our financial strategies support the growth and impact of Imua’s programs so we can continue making a difference for children and families across Maui County.”