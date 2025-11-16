Temporary parking set up ahead of upgrades to Lower Pāʻia Beach Park main lot 

Ahead of a project to upgrade the main parking lot at Lower Pāʻia Beach Park near Pāʻia Youth and Cultural Center, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is beginning to construct a temporary parking area west of the existing beach park lot.

The beach park will remain open during the main parking lot closure and upgrades, which will begin Jan. 4, 2026, at 19 Hana Highway, Pāʻia. During main parking lot closure, the public may use the temporary parking lot to the west of the main lot.

The main parking lot is in need of extensive repair. Reconstruction is anticipated to be completed in summer of 2026. Work will be done by a contractor.

For general County Parks and Recreation information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks