Deadly crash claims life of Kula woman

A 21-year-old Kula woman suffered fatal injuries in a single-vehicle collision on Holopuni Road in Kula on Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred about 340 feet east of Pūlehu Road at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2025.

A preliminary investigation reveals a white 1998 Toyota 4-Runner was traveling westbound on Holopuni Road when the operator lost control while negotiating a left bend in the roadway. The vehicle crossed left of the double solid yellow centerline, then overcorrected in an attempt to return to the westbound lane. The Toyota subsequently crossed back over the lane into the dirt shoulder, where it began to roll and re-enter the roadway.

As a result of the collision, the operator was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police say the woman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and the involvement of speed is considered a factor.

The involvement of alcohol and drugs has not been determined as the investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s 16th traffic fatality for 2025, compared to 14 at the same time last year.