First reading of Bill 9 on TVRs in apartment districts scheduled for Dec. 1

A June 9 meeting of the Maui County Council’s Housing and Land Use Committee drew standing-room-only crowds to testify on a bill proposing to phase out vacation rentals from apartment-zoned districts. PC: Brian Perry

The bill that would phase out transient vacation rental uses in the apartment zoning districts is being scheduled for a special council meeting Dec. 1 at 9 a.m., Council Chair Alice L. Lee announced today.

The Housing and Land Use Committee received Bill 9, CD1 (2025) approved by the Department of the Corporation Counsel as to form and legality Oct. 8, Lee said. Subsequently, committee Chair Tasha Kama became gravely ill before passing away Oct. 26. The committee report was then signed by the committee’s vice-chair Oct. 28.

Councilmembers were polled Nov. 1 for their availability for the Dec. 1 special council meeting, Lee said.

Under a process agreed to Nov. 3, the council plans to meet Thursday to discuss possible successors to Kama—who chaired the committee and held the seat for the Kahului residency area. Lee said a final vote to fill the seat for the remainder of the 2025-2027 council term is expected by the Nov. 25 deadline.

Lee said her intention is to schedule second reading as soon as possible in December following completion of Bill 9’s first reading, if it passes Dec. 1. Written testimony may be sent via email to County.Clerk@mauicounty.us with “Bill 9” in the subject line.

For more information, call the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7664