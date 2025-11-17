Maui Surf Forecast for November 18, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 0-2 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 06:36 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 01:50 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 07:52 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 12:29 PM HST. Sunrise 6:37 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, short period NE and a small, medium period NW swell will continue to slowly decline into Tuesday. A pair of overlapping small to moderate, long period NNW (310-340 degree) swells will arrive Tuesday, peaking Wednesday. Surf could peak near or above High Surf Advisory (HSA) thresholds along exposed N and W facing shores before gradually declining Wednesday night through the end of the week. Another overlapping small, short to medium period N (350-010 degree) swell arrives Thursday into Friday. Then another moderate, long period NW (310-330 degree) swell arrives Friday, peaking near HSA thresholds over the weekend.

Surf along E facing shores will continue to decline tonight into Tuesday due to the weakening of the local and upstream trade winds. As a new high pressure builds N of the state Wednesday through Thursday, rough and choppy surf along E shores could near HSA levels. For S shores, periods of tiny background south swell energy will continue to move through keeping surf from going flat.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.