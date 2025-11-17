Maui Surf Forecast for November 18, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:37 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, short period NE and a small, medium period NW swell will continue to slowly decline into Tuesday. A pair of overlapping small to moderate, long period NNW (310-340 degree) swells will arrive Tuesday, peaking Wednesday. Surf could peak near or above High Surf Advisory (HSA) thresholds along exposed N and W facing shores before gradually declining Wednesday night through the end of the week. Another overlapping small, short to medium period N (350-010 degree) swell arrives Thursday into Friday. Then another moderate, long period NW (310-330 degree) swell arrives Friday, peaking near HSA thresholds over the weekend.
Surf along E facing shores will continue to decline tonight into Tuesday due to the weakening of the local and upstream trade winds. As a new high pressure builds N of the state Wednesday through Thursday, rough and choppy surf along E shores could near HSA levels. For S shores, periods of tiny background south swell energy will continue to move through keeping surf from going flat.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com