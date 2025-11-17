Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 18, 2025

November 17, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

                            around 5 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 06:36 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 01:50 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 07:52 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 12:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:37 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, short period NE and a small, medium period NW swell will continue to slowly decline into Tuesday. A pair of overlapping small to moderate, long period NNW (310-340 degree) swells will arrive Tuesday, peaking Wednesday. Surf could peak near or above High Surf Advisory (HSA) thresholds along exposed N and W facing shores before gradually declining Wednesday night through the end of the week. Another overlapping small, short to medium period N (350-010 degree) swell arrives Thursday into Friday. Then another moderate, long period NW (310-330 degree) swell arrives Friday, peaking near HSA thresholds over the weekend. 


Surf along E facing shores will continue to decline tonight into Tuesday due to the weakening of the local and upstream trade winds. As a new high pressure builds N of the state Wednesday through Thursday, rough and choppy surf along E shores could near HSA levels. For S shores, periods of tiny background south swell energy will continue to move through keeping surf from going flat. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





