Three Maui golfers qualify for 2026 Sony Open in Hawaiʻi amateur field

Pictured (L-R): Tyler Loree, Reagan James Miles and Anson Cabello. Courtesy images

Three Maui golfers — Anson Cabello of Kahului, Reagan James Miles of Kīhei and Tyler Loree of Kula — are among the 12 amateurs selected to compete in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaiʻi Qualifier on Nov. 24 at Waiʻalae Country Club.

The qualifier, presented by Friends of Hawaiʻi Charities and coordinated by the Hawaiʻi State Golf Association (HSGA), gives the state’s top amateur players a chance to earn a coveted spot in the PGA Tour event. The tradition dates back to 1995 and has launched several Hawaiʻi golfers to national prominence, including US Amateur Public Links champion Guy Yamamoto, PGA Tour champion Parker McLachlin and Hall of Famer Alex Ching.

Cabello enters the field as the low scorer at this year’s US Open local qualifier held at The King Kamehameha Golf Club. Loree, from Kula, is the reigning Hawaiʻi State Amateur Champion and competed at the 125th US Amateur at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. Miles, of Kīhei, posted five top-10 finishes across 2025 tournaments.

To qualify, players must hold amateur status and be full-time Hawaiʻi residents. Automatic entries go to the reigning HSGA State Amateur and Mānoa Cup champions, with the remaining spots filled according to the year-end HSGA Player of the Year rankings.

The winner of the Nov. 24 qualifier will earn a place in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaiʻi, teeing off in January at Waiʻalae Country Club.

Official starting times are available at GolfGenius.com.