County of Maui leaders award and families sign shopping letters on Nov. 10 in Kahului. PC: County of Maui.

Marking a significant chapter in rebuilding, the County of Maui Office of Recovery announced that eight families received First-Time Homebuyer Opportunity Program shopping letters today, which allow them to begin shopping for a house within their approved price range.

Five families gathered at the Kākoʻo Maui Relief & Aid Services Center in Kahului this morning to receive and sign the letters from County of Maui leaders. Another three recently signed the documents.

“Today marks an important step for our community, as eight families begin their pathway to homeownership as first-time buyers following the 2023 wildfires,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “Thanks to the incredible work of our County Office of Recovery and CDBG-DR program, we’ve developed innovative pathways like Hoʻokumu Hou to connect survivors with real resources and help them secure a place to call home. Seeing these families take this step brings a deep sense of gratitude and hope for all of us.”

Once families receive a shopping letter, they have six months to identify and secure a home that meets program guidelines. Hoʻokumu Hou program specialists continue to support applicants through this process — from identifying eligible properties to coordinating with lenders and title companies.























Although First-Time Homebuyer Opportunity Program applications are no longer being accepted, program specialists continue to review applications daily. Each application is sorted by priority phase:

Phase I: Households whose primary residence on Aug. 8, 2023, was within the burn zone and whose annual income is equal to or less than 80% AMI.

Phase II: Households within the burn zone with income between 80% and 120% AMI.

Phase III: Households outside the burn zone with income equal to or less than 80% AMI.

Phase IV: Remaining applicants with verified eligibility once prior phases have been served.

Within each priority phase, applications are reviewed and awarded using a “first come, first ready” approach, meaning that applications advance as soon as they are complete and verified. A “first ready” date is recorded once all required documentation is submitted, securing each applicant’s place in the queue. This approach ensures assistance is distributed equitably while prioritizing those most impacted by the fires. As more applicants become “first-ready,” the County anticipates a steady increase in shopping letters issued through the end of this year and into 2026.

Hoʻokumu Hou offers Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding to individuals and families who meet eligibility criteria, including income limits and loss of property during the 2023 Maui wildfires. Hoʻokumu Hou continues to accept applications for its Single-Family Homeowner Reimbursement and Reconstruction programs. For more information, visit https://hookumuhou.mauicounty.gov/