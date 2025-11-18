Matson delivers $1.5M in shipping support to feed Maui families through Maui Food Bank

Kiko Camacho, District Manager – Maui (Matson) and Brandi Saragosa, Chief Operating Officer, Maui Food Bank.

Maui Food Bank is recognizing Matson for its extraordinary generosity and steadfast partnership in the fight against hunger. Through charitable shipping contributions valued at more than $1.55 million, Matson has donated freight services to transport 156 shipping containers carrying food and essential supplies to Maui since 2022, thereby making it one of Maui Food Bank’s largest and most impactful partners.

Matson’s support has been especially critical following the 2023 Maui wildfires, when food insecurity surged and demand for relief services skyrocketed. That year alone, the company shipped 73 containers valued at $692,467 to help meet urgent community needs.

“Matson has a long tradition of supporting the communities where we live and work,” said Ku‘uhaku Park, Senior Vice President – Government & Community at Matson. “We focus our resources on supporting community organizations that are particularly effective in providing vital services, and Maui Food Bank plays an essential role in helping Maui families and individuals in need overcome food insecurity.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to the container donations, Matson has provided shipping for Maui Food Bank’s Mobile Market truck, affectionately known as “Uncle Mana.” The mobile market truck can serve up to 350 families, carry 6,000 pounds of food, and reach remote and rural areas across all six districts of Maui, including West Maui, Central, South Maui, Upcountry, North Shore, and East Maui. Designed to bring fresh, nutritious food directly to the community, Da Mobile Markets prioritize locally sourced and grown produce, typically providing fresh vegetables, fruits, and frozen meat protein.

“Matson’s generosity goes far beyond logistics,” said Brandi Saragosa, Chief Operating Officer of Maui Food Bank. “Their shipping donations make it possible for us to move food quickly and cost-effectively, and their support for Uncle Mana helps us reach families who otherwise might not have access to fresh food.”

Maui Food Bank’s collaboration with Matson demonstrates the power of partnership, combining corporate resources with community commitment to create meaningful, measurable impact.