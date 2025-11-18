Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 19, 2025

November 18, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
6-8
7-10
8-12 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:57 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:19 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:32 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 12:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:38 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small northwest swell peaking this evening will be overwhelmed by a larger northwest tonight, with waves peaking around High Surf Advisory levels on Wednesday and Wednesday night as the swell shifts out of the north-northwest (330 degrees). The north-northwest swell will gradually decline Thursday and Friday, with another northwest swell pushing surf back near the advisory level Saturday. 


East shore surf will be on the rise Wednesday and Thursday, primarily from increased short period trade wind swell, though the western end of the island chain could also experience a brief short period north (350-010 degrees) swell of 3 to 6 feet at 10 seconds. This north swell will be primarily aimed west of Kauai, but some wrapping energy could push east shores of Kauai near the High Surf Advisory level Wednesday. The north swell will rapidly fade on Thursday, when peaking trade wind swell will produce surf just below the advisory level on east shores of all islands. East shore surf will decline through the weekend as trades weaken over and upstream of the islands. 


For south shores, tiny background south swell energy will persist. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
