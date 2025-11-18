Southside Boxing wins team championship trophy at 50th Annual Gene Lewis Invitational

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Southside Boxing Team earned the prestigious Team Championship trophy at the 50th Annual Gene Lewis Invitational held in Mesa, Arizona.

Southside Boxing Club from Kīhei, Maui, competed with more than 50 teams and 645 fighters. The nine-member team from Maui earned five champion titles from: Micah Diaz, Aukai Walsh, Javan Avilla, Jessiah Garcia and Izel Solorzano.

The Maui athletes were led and coached by Nante Manangan, Rico Managan and Kili Madrid.

