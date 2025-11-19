Hawaiʻi launches online portal for requesting apostilles and certifications

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor has launched a new portal that aims to streamline the apostilles and certification request process. (PC: Office of the Lieutenant Governor)

A new online portal streamlining the process for requesting apostilles and certifications, or official seals that authenticate documents for use in foreign countries, has been launched by the State ofHawai‘i, per an announcement this week.

The Apostille and Certification Online Portal allows users to complete applications online, make payments electronically and track the progress of their applications in real time. Previously, payments were accepted only by cash, cashier’s check or money order.

“This online system brings a decades-old process into the modern era, improving efficiency and ensuring government services work better for everyone,” said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, whose office oversees the apostille and certification process. “Whether you’re studying abroad, opening a business or handling family matters overseas, our goal is to make sure you can get your documents authenticated as timely and efficiently as possible.”

An apostille is a form of authentication used on documents such as birth, marriage or death certificates, as well as notarized documents including educational records, powers of attorney and affidavits. These certifications allow documents to be legally recognized in countries that are members of the 1961 Hague Convention Treaty.

While original documents must still be submitted in hard copy by mail or drop-off, the new online system facilitates better communication between users and staff allowing for quicker corrections if there are mistakes, changes or missing information.

A $3 per document charge covers processing, with no additional fees for the user. The cost was increased in July 2025 from $1 per document to support the modernization efforts. In addition to electronic payments, payments are still accepted by cash, cashier’s check or money order.

The portal was developed by Tyler Technologies, Inc., a provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector, under an existing contract with the State of Hawai‘i.

The Apostille and Certification Online Portal is available at hi.accessgov.com/apostille.