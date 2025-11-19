Maui County Senior Fair draws more than 1,000 to learn about services, programs

Maui County 52nd Annual Senior Fair, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (PC: County of Maui)



































































More than 1,000 kūpuna, caregivers and community members were welcomed at the 52nd annual Maui County Senior Fair at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Saturday, with nonprofit organizations, businesses and government agencies providing resources to support the health, wellness and independence of older adults across Maui County.

Attendees enjoyed entertainment and door prizes and engaged with more than 60 organizations that set up informational tables for the event.

Since 1973, the County of Maui through its Office on Aging and longtime partner Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) has provided Maui seniors the opportunity to participate in this longstanding community event.

The Senior Fair serves to:

Connect kūpuna and caregivers with essential resources and support in the community

Promote health awareness through education and screenings

Share information about programs and services available throughout Maui County

“A heartfelt mahalo to our longtime partners at MEO for their continued collaboration in making the Senior Fair an engaging and community-centered experience each year,” said Rowena Dagdag-Andaya, Maui County executive on aging. “We also extend our gratitude to the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center for being this year’s venue sponsor, as well as every participant, vendor, volunteer, performer and supporter who contributed to another meaningful and successful Senior Fair.”

Debbie Cabebe, MEO chief executive officer, said the agency was honored to support the fair. “MEO and the Office on Aging share a long history of working collaboratively on this and other initiatives that uplift and support our kūpuna,” she said. “For more than 60 years, MEO has administered senior programs in alignment with its mission to strengthen the community, help people in need, and empower them to reach their potential and enrich their lives.”

For more information on the County Office on Aging, visit www.mauicounty.gov/aging. To learn more about MEO, visit www.meoinc.org.