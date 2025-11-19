Maui Surf Forecast for November 20, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|8-12
|7-10
|6-8
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:38 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An overlapping north and northwest swell will bring advisory conditions to north and west facing shores through midday Thursday. Most of the focus of the north swell will be directed towards Niihau and Kauai. A High Surf Advisory has been posted for Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. Both swells will fall through the day Thursday. Another northwest swell pushing surf back near the advisory level Saturday.
Strong trade winds will continue through Thursday, then decline through the weekend. East shore surf will decline as trades weaken over and upstream of the islands. For south shores, tiny background south swell energy will persist.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com