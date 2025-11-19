Maui Surf Forecast for November 20, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 8-12 7-10 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:21 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:50 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:12 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:18 PM HST. Sunrise 6:38 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An overlapping north and northwest swell will bring advisory conditions to north and west facing shores through midday Thursday. Most of the focus of the north swell will be directed towards Niihau and Kauai. A High Surf Advisory has been posted for Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. Both swells will fall through the day Thursday. Another northwest swell pushing surf back near the advisory level Saturday.

Strong trade winds will continue through Thursday, then decline through the weekend. East shore surf will decline as trades weaken over and upstream of the islands. For south shores, tiny background south swell energy will persist.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.