Sale Pepe adds Sunday service and seasonal menu; Via! by Sale Pepe introduces beer and wine to-go

Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina and Via! by Sale Pepe in West Maui. (Photo Credits: Spencer Starnes)

The husband-wife duo behind the Italian restaurants Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina and Via! by Sale Pepe has announced expanded hours, new menu items and additional service offerings in Lahaina and Kāʻanapali.

Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina, located in Lahaina, is now open on Sundays, offering dinner service daily from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

“Guests have been asking for Sunday service since we reopened and the timing feels right,” said Qiana Di Bari, co-owner of Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina and Via! by Sale Pepe. “Our team is strong, and this is an opportunity to continue growing while giving our regulars and new guests another evening to enjoy our authentic cuisine and welcoming ambiance.”

Sale Pepe releases a new menu each month based on Italian regional dishes and the rhythm of Maui’s seasons.

Highlights from November’s menu include Pappardelle con Ragù di Tacchino (braised turkey ragu), Gnocchi di Patate Dolci (sweet potato gnocchi with brown butter and sage) and Butternut Squash Pancetta Pizza with Maui onions, balsamic reduction, arugula and pecorino. Guests can pair their meal with spritzes, martinis or negronis, as well as an extensive selection of Italian wines and spirit-free aperitivi.

At Via! by Sale Pepe in Whalers Village, the restaurant has begun offering bottled and canned beer and wine to-go. According to the restaurant, it is the only food court vendor at Whalers Village with to-go alcohol options. Via!, which is Sale Pepe’s fast-casual concept, continues serving pizza by the slice, build-your-own pasta bowls and salads.

“Pizza in one hand, a cold beer in the other–it’s that simple,” Di Bari said. “Via! is all about making good food easy to enjoy, whether you’re grabbing lunch between beach days or heading out for sunset.”

Locations & Hours

Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina

157 Kupuohi St., Suite J1, Lahaina, HI 96761

Open daily, 5–8:30 p.m.

Via! by Sale Pepe

Whalers Village Food Court

2435 Kāʻanapali Pkwy, Suite H-19, Lahaina, HI 96761

Open daily, 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

For reservations or more information, visit the websites of Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina or Via! by Sale Pepe.