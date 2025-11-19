Maui’s real estate market remained active in October, with single-family home sales rising 20.8% year over year and condominium sales down 4.6%, according to the Realtors Association of Maui. Both property types saw price declines: the median sales price for single-family homes fell 3.1% to $1,245,000, while the median price for condominiums dropped 32% to $625,750.

The analysis conducted by the Association using data collected from its Multiple Listing Service system shows the following statistics:

Single-Family House Resales

Number of Sales This Month Compared to 2024 Median Sales Price* This Month Compared to 2024* October 2025 64 $1,245,000 October2024 53 +20.8% $1,285,000 -3.1%

Condominium Resales

Number of Sales This Month Compared to 2024 Median Sales Price* This Month Compared to 2024* October 2025 62 $625,750 October2024 65 -4.6% $920,000 -32%

*Median price means half the prices were above and half below the given price.

New listings for single-family homes increased by 12.4%, while new condominium listings rose by 12.2% year over year. The median days on market for both property types averaged 160 days, indicating a slower pace of sales.

“Maui’s housing market continues to adjust,” said RAM President Lynette Pendergast. “Home sales rose in October, while prices softened. The condominium market remains more volatile, but overall activity shows that buyers and sellers are still navigating today’s changing conditions.”

