UPDATE: Big Island summits brace for freezing rain, snow through Thursday morning

Canada France Hawaiʻi Telescope on Hawaiʻi Island. PC: CFHT webcam

Update 8:45 a.m. Nov. 19, 2025: A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Big Island summits through Thursday afternoon, as the National Weather Service reports that a surge of deep tropical moisture will bring an unusual mix of snow and freezing rain to the area.

Forecasters predict light snow and pockets of freezing rain overnight, with up to an inch of new snow and minor ice buildup possible on roadways near the summits.

Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing late Wednesday, turning daytime rain into a wintry mix.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The conditions are expected to create slippery and hazardous roads for summit travelers, officials said. Visibility may also be reduced at times as snow and freezing precipitation move through the area.

Additionally, periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain may make travel difficult. Be prepared for slippery roads and reduced visibility, and drive with caution.

Weather improvements are anticipated by late Thursday morning.

PC: UKIRT Dome (Aimed SW) webcam

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Update at 4:08 p.m. Nov. 18, 2025: Deep tropical moisture continues to move over the eastern end of the state. This pattern will persist through Wednesday (Nov. 19), bringing a mix of rain and snow showers to the Big Island summits.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Honolulu have extended the winter weather advisory in effect for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa as a result. The advisory now is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Additional snow accumulations of about 1 to 2 inches are expected, with snow possibly mixing with rain at times.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public should plan on slippery road conditions, and periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain that will cause travel difficulties.

Original post at 2:12 p.m. Nov. 17, 2025: A winter weather advisory for Big Island summits starts at 6 p.m. and continues till Tuesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, an upper-level low southwest of the islands will help deepen moisture over the eastern end of the state and bring snow showers to the Big Island summits.

Snow may mix with rain at times.

Snow accumulations up to 4 inches are expected. Conditions may cause slippery road conditions.