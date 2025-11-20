Maui Arts & Entertainment

Four Seasons Resorts Lānaʻi hosts ‘Love Hawaiʻi’ event, Dec. 20

November 20, 2025, 2:30 PM HST
Love Hawaiʻi event at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi. PC: Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi

Four Seasons Resorts Lānaʻi invites guests to commemorate Hawaiian culture, food, live music and more Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 at the second annual Love Hawaiʻi celebration, hosted by radio personality “Lina Girl” Langi.  The day-long event highlights the importance of supporting local, preserving tradition, and fostering meaningful connections between creators and community.

Vendors at last year’s Love Hawaiʻi event at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi. File PC: Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi

Visitors can explore hand-selected craftsman products, engage in immersive cultural activations, enjoy live music and taste Hawaiʻi and Lānaʻi-based food vendors.  Admission is complimentary, and attendees will have the opportunity to shop a wide range of locally made goods from companies across Lānaʻi and neighboring islands — including clothing, food, stationery, home goods and more. Each vendor brings their own unique story and craft, representing the creativity, resilience and heart of Hawaiʻi’s small business community.  The event will take place in the Hulopoʻe Ballroom and Garden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Love Hawaiʻi event at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi. File PC: Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi

“We are proud to build upon the Love Hawaiʻi day we hosted last year — a one-day community event dedicated to celebrating and showcasing the creative talents of local business owners from across Hawaiʻi,” said Wendy Kaopuiki, Director of Island Activities & Hawaiian Culture, Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi.

View from the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi. PC courtesy: Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi
“We hope this event will serve as a platform to uplift Hawaiʻi-based makers, small business, and cultural practitioners through a curated marketplace experience,” she said. “We invite everyone to be part of this celebration — a day designed not just to enjoy, but to invest in the creative future of our islands.”

Lānaʻi photo. PC courtesy: Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi

Participants include:

Entertainment

  • Ei Nei (Musical Band)
  • Hiʻikua (Music Band)
  • Hālau Nā Kīpuʻupuʻu / Kumu Micah Kamohoaliʻi
  • Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi / Kumu ʻIliahi & Kumu Haunani Paredes
Neighbor Island Vendors

  • Lauhala Mama
  • Manu’s Munchies
  • Coop Monsters
  • Pawniolo Pets
  • Kahomelani’s
  • Iwi Nails
  • Rhealene Palicte
  • SoDaSpot Maui
  • Kākou Collective
  • Hae Hawaii
  • Hui Aloha ʻĀina Momona
Lāna’i Vendors

  • Hinu Rise
  • Zatara Market
  • Orchid Speed
  • Deep Hawaii Art
  • Georgie’s Corner
  • Lānaʻi Wai

Visitors to Lānaʻi can request complimentary shuttle transfers to the resort from Mānele Harbor by contacting love.lanai@fourseasons.com.

View from the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi. PC courtesy: Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi
Four Seasons Resorts Lānaʻi is committed to caring for the land and understanding, preserving, and sharing the island’s culture, traditions and history throughout its operations. Conserving energy and precious natural resources, developing strategic partnerships, implementing sustainable practices and engaging colleagues in education and stewardship allow the Resorts to respect and care for their island home. Through Love Lānaʻi, guests can experience the island’s unique living environment and cultural-historical legacy that spans nearly 1,000 years of Hawaiian residency and a diverse cultural heritage though a variety of tours, demonstrations, and cultural experiences through unique, authentic and respectful programming.

Lānaʻi photo. PC courtesy: Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi
