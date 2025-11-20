Fun Factory names industry veteran Jim Bennington as chief of operations

Photo Courtesy: Fun Factory

Fun Factory has named Jim Bennington as its new chief of operations. Bennington brings more than 25 years of experience in the amusements, arcade and family entertainment industry, joining the Hawai‘i-based company as it continues expanding its Hawai‘i and US locations.

Bennington most recently led No Cash Value LLC, a botique consultancy that helps operators integrate skill-based amusements and advanced arcade technology to elevate guest satisfaction and drive revenue. Prior to that, he served as vice president of games & entertainment at Lucky Strike Entertainment, where he guided the conceptual design, installation and performance of game and attraction offerings nationwide — generating more than $100 million in amusements net revenue.

He has contributed to the opening and enhancement of more than 200 family entertainment centers and 50 new-to-market venues across the country. He has partnered with leading manufacturers such as Raw Thrills, Baytek, ICE, SEGA and Stern Pinball to advance game development and operations, and he continues to advocate for innovation and technical excellence in the field.

Jim Bennington. Photo Courtesy: Fun Factory

Bennington currently serves as a board member of the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) and is an active member of the Amusement and Music Operators Association (AMOA) and Michigan Coin Operators Association (MICOA). He is a regular contributor to RePlay Magazine and has been featured as a speaker at the IAAPA Expo, the world’s largest gathering of the global attractions industry.

“We are delighted to welcome Jim to our leadership ‘ohana,” said Linda Fernandez, founder and CEO of Fun Factory. “His technical expertise, operational vision and passion for the guest experience perfectly aligns with our mission to provide families in Hawai‘i and beyond with joyful, safe and memorable moments together.”

Bennington, a longtime Michigan resident, balances his professional work with community involvement and family values. He and his wife of 21 years have three children, including two active-duty servicemembers in the US Army and Navy.