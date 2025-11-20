Hui Holidays returns to Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, Nov. 21– Dec. 24

Flyer Courtesy: Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

The Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center has announced the return of Hui Holidays, a Maui tradition that transforms the historic Kaluanui Estate into a seasonal marketplace filled with art, local craftsmanship and holiday spirit.

From Nov. 21 through Dec. 24, 2025, visitors can shop the Hui’s annual Holiday Marketplace. The market features handcrafted ceramics, textiles, jewelry, home goods, keiki gifts, ornaments, handmade wreaths and more. All purchases support increased access to the arts and Maui’s creative communities.

File photo: Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center

The season kicks off with the Hui Holidays First Night Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. This lively 21+ evening promises delicious bites, holiday treats and cheerful company while having the chance to shop locally crafted gifts. Visitors can browse adorned art galleries, including a paper dress installation by artist Melody Koerber, and discover a curated lineup of one-night-only vendors.

Families are invited to join the fun at the Hui Holidays Santa Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event features free keiki crafts, a Ceramics Studio Sale, local food trucks and a car show from Maui Classic Cruisers. Santa will appear for a special visit from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Event Details

Hui Holidays Marketplace

Nov. 21 – Dec. 24

Open Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hui Holidays First Night

Thursday, Dec. 4 | 5 – 8 p.m. | 21+ Event

Tickets on sale here

Hui Holidays Santa Workshop

Saturday, Dec. 13 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

$5 per car suggested donation

Hui Holidays is made possible with support from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development.

For more information, visit huinoeau.com.