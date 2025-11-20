Maui United Way invites community to help prioritize sites for environmental recovery

Lahaina community member filling out site selection survey. PC: courtesy Maui United Way

Maui United Way, in partnership with Hā Sustainability, invites residents to participate in a short community survey to help prioritize sites for environmental assessment and cleanup through the Maui United Way Environmental Recovery Initiative.

This initiative supports Maui’s long-term environmental recovery by identifying and assessing underutilized or potentially contaminated properties, known as brownfields, that may have been affected by past uses or the 2023 wildfires. The goal is to ensure these spaces can be safely restored, reused, and reimagined for community benefit.

The survey builds on community input gathered at workshops in September and November, offering another opportunity for residents across Maui to share their perspectives on which sites are most important to address and how these areas could be revitalized in the future.

“Community voices are at the heart of this project,” said Jeeyun Lee, Executive Director of Maui United Way. “Whether you attended a past workshop or are hearing about the project for the first time, your feedback will help guide how Maui recovers and rebuilds in a way that reflects local priorities.”

The survey is open to all Maui residents and takes approximately five minutes to complete. Participants can learn more about the project and take the survey at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdXgdipiUKKGew78FMSD8b_uD-n5Ukf9n2KMvkGh0fPyMgNRg/viewform?usp=header

The survey will remain open until Nov. 30, 2025.